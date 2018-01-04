  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
EARTHQUAKE

Bay Area's most dangerous fault is a 'tectonic time bomb'

EMBED </>More Videos

This morning's magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Berkeley was a reminder that we live over a ticking time bomb, or as seismologists call it "a tectonic time bomb." (Shutterstock photo)

by Juan Carlos Guerrero
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Thursday morning's magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Berkeley was a reminder that we live over a ticking time bomb, or as seismologists call it "a tectonic time bomb."

It's called the Hayward Fault and scientists from the U.S. Geological Survey say it will likely produce an earthquake with a magnitude 6.8 or greater sometime over the next 30 years.

VIDEO: How active is the Hayward Fault?

It's already overdue.

The last major quake on the Hayward Fault was on October 21, 1868. That's 149 years ago.

LIST: Bay Area earthquake tracker

On average, the Hayward Fault has a major quake every 140 years. When it does, experts say the damage will be catastrophic.

Watch the video to learn more about the Hayward Fault and how it is a driving force behind other Bay Area faults, including the one that caused the destructive Napa quake in 2014.

Click here for the latest coverage on earthquakes here in the Bay Area and around the world.

VIDEO: What to pack in your earthquake emergency kit
EMBED More News Videos

Recent small quakes around the Bay Area are good reminders to be prepared for when a larger one strikes.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
earthquakeUSGSprepare norcaldisasterabc7 originalsbay areaBerkeley
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
VIDEO: What to pack in your earthquake emergency kit
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
Bay Area Earthquake Tracker
VIDEO: How early quake warning system could save lives
EARTHQUAKE
Bay Area Earthquake Tracker
3.3, 2.6 magnitude earthquakes strike near Gilroy
Quake swarm hits Danville as East Bay prepares for bigger temblor
3.6-magnitude earthquake latest quake to strike in Danville
Earthquake Bag founders discuss what you need in your emergency kit
More earthquake
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video