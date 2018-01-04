Bay Area gets big shake from early morning quake

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --A magnitude-4.4 earthquake along the Hayward Fault early Thursday morning and it was felt across the Bay Area.
VIDEO: How active is the Hayward Fault?
Luckily the damage was minimal but Bay Area residents had a lot to say. Watch the video in the player above for reactions.
4.7 3km SE of Berkeley. A picture fell off the shelf here in SF, nothing major, but the shaking was enough to wake us up and give us a scare. DO NOT LIKE. #earthquake— Gary Whitta (@garywhitta) January 4, 2018
Our dogs felt it first in South City- we jumped outta bed to get dressed because it felt bigger than it was! Dogs are angry snoring now... #earthquake berkeley #abc7news— Lisa V. (@lisavalles) January 4, 2018
Nah .. get some rest. You can still get 3 or 4 hours in ... me ? These are creative hours 😂😂😂 https://t.co/MoCOEkxQug— MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) January 4, 2018
