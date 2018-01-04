South Bay hospitals take precautions as flu season turns deadly in U.S.

The flu season is already so severe in Santa Cruz County, the main hospital in Santa Cruz is limiting visitation.At Dominican Hospital, no one under 16 is allowed and patients can only have one visitor at a time.County Health Officer, Dr. Arnold Leff, said the beds are filling up with people with severe cases of flu. He said the county has not had any official flu deaths yet, but he expects it will.In Santa Clara County, four people have died from the flu since November.The Public Health Department also reports five outbreaks, which is at least two flu cases in the same location.Doctors advise everyone who is eligible to get the flu shot.Also, anyone with symptoms should stay home.On top of that, cover your cough and wash your hands often.