  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7

Suspect arrested in sexual assault, robbery of teacher at SJ middle school employee

EMBED </>More Videos

Students, parents and faculty arriving at Harker Middle School on Blackford Avenue in San Jose noticed a big police presence this morning. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Officials say they have arrested a suspect in the sexual assault and robbery of a female employee at Harker Middle School in San Jose.

RELATED: San Jose police search for suspect who attacked woman on middle school campus

Police stepped up patrols near the area shortly after the assault took place. At one point there were several police officers in the school's parking lot during morning drop off.

The victim told police she was attacked in a classroom around 6 a.m. A spokesperson for Harker said it was an hour before any students arrived on campus.

Our media partner, the Mercury News, reports the victim is a teacher and had arrived early to prepare her classroom for the first day of school after the winter break.
RELATED: Heavy security at San Jose school after teacher sexually assaulted

The suspect was caught on surveillance camera roaming the campus from 4 a.m. up until the attack happened. He was then seen walking away from the area.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
attacksexual assaultsex crimecrimeSJPDinvestigationinvestigationsSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
SJ police search for suspect who attacked woman on middle school campus
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video