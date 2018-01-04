  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7

Santa Rosa man charged with sexual assault of girl, 8, in Rohnert Park home

EMBED </>More Videos

A Santa Rosa man remains in the Sonoma County jail, after being charged with burglary and the sexual assault of an eight-year-old girl at her family's Rohnert Park home. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
ROHNERT PARK, Calif. (KGO) --
A Santa Rosa man remains in the Sonoma County jail, after being charged with burglary and the sexual assault of an eight-year-old girl at her family's Rohnert Park home.

Authorities say the assault happened early Thursday morning. Police say 21-year-old Noah Holland broke into the home, stripped naked, and climbed on top of the sleeping child in her bedroom.

"Her mother heard her daughter's screams, when she went into the bedroom the suspect was gone but evidence was left behind," said Commander Aaron Johnson from the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.

Johnson says the suspect ran off without his clothes. Police won't say what other evidence was left behind but it was enough to track Holland down at home in Santa Rosa where he was arrested.

Police say the girl and her family do not know Holland.

Police say the suspect gained entry to the house with a garage door opener found inside an unlocked car parked in the driveway.

"My heart goes out to the family and that little girl," said neighbor Teri Kennedy.

Police say the child did the right thing by screaming and hitting the suspect.

"We feel the brave actions of the victim averted a real tragedy," said Commander Johnson.

Holland's alleged burglary accomplice, 18-year-old Tristan ford was also arrested. Police say he played no part in the sexual assault.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sexual assaultsex assaultchild sex assaultchildrencrimebreak-ininvestigationarrestRohnert Park
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video