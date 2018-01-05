  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
AIRPORT NEWS

Travelers stranded at SFO after flight cancellations on East Coast

A massive winter storm hitting the East Coast has caused flights cancellations across the country and here in the Bay Area. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A massive winter storm hitting the East Coast has caused flights cancellations across the country and here in the Bay Area, but the situation is improving.


Some travelers are stuck at the San Francisco International Airport after at least 35 flights were canceled.

Airports in the Northeast are coming alive again a day after a snowstorm forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights.

Flights in and out of Logan International Airport in Boston resumed Friday, and business is expected to pick up as the day progresses. A spokeswoman says the airport is waiting for many airlines to send jets to the facility.

Flights also have resumed at New York's Kennedy Airport and Bradley Airport in Connecticut.

Officials at LaGuardia Airport in New York are encouraging travelers to use public transit because heavy passenger volumes are expected as airlines resume flights.

The airports recommend that passengers check with their airline to get a flight status update before setting out.

Click here to find out if you're flight is affected.

Click here to for more videos and stories about airport news.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
