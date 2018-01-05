Dallas-bound plane returns to gate at San Jose airport after mechanical problem

Correction to an earlier tweet- American Airlines is saying the plane at San Jose's airport never took off. It was a mechanical issue and has returned to the gate. — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) January 5, 2018

An American Airlines flight was forced to return to a gate at Mineta San Jose International Airport Friday morning due to a mechanical problem.Airport officials originally told ABC7 News the plane had taken off, but it did not.Officials said Flight 1318 has not left the airport and will remain there until the engine is inspected and the plane is deemed safe to fly.