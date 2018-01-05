  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Dallas-bound plane returns to gate at San Jose airport after mechanical problem

An American Airlines flight was forced to return to a gate at Mineta San Jose International Airport Friday morning due to a mechanical problem. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
An American Airlines flight was forced to return to a gate at Mineta San Jose International Airport Friday morning due to a mechanical problem.

Airport officials originally told ABC7 News the plane had taken off, but it did not.

Officials said Flight 1318 has not left the airport and will remain there until the engine is inspected and the plane is deemed safe to fly.
