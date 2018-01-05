Quickest way to melt ice on roads when you don't have salt

  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Road conditions are getting worse in parts of the country as plummeting temperatures turn snow to ice. So, Good Morning America decided to put some tips together on what you can use if you don't have any salt to melt it.

But what happens if you don't have salt to melt the ice on the road?

VIDEO: Here's what you should do when your car gets stuck in the snow

Good Morning America put a few ingredients to the test to give you some tips on other things you can use.

Here's something to keep in mind if you're heading to the Lake Tahoe area this weekend: "Science to the rescue. Essentially the important thing to note is that anything that dissolves in water will melt ice," ABC News correspondent Steve Osunsami said.


Salt alternatives include, sugar, instant coffee and baking soda. But which one works best? "Our winner with a bullet is common table sugar," Osunsami said. "This is something that anyone who is looking for a bag of salt and can't find one can use."
