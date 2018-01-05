Win Big: Mega Millions numbers drawn for $450 million jackpot

It's a billion dollar weekend for lottery players. Did you get lucky and win the $450 million Mega Millions jackpot?There are $450 million up for grabs in Friday's Mega Millions drawing and Saturday's Powerball jackpot is worth another $550 million.No one has hit the Mega Millions jackpot since October 13, 2017, while Powerball has not had a jackpot winner since October 25.The current jackpot is the nation's 8th largest lottery prize ever.The largest Powerball jackpot on record was $1.586 billion, which was won last January.Powerball is played in 44 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The odds of winning are one in 292.2 million.The biggest Mega Millions jackpot dates back to 2012 when three winners split $656 million. The current jackpot is the 12th largest prize.