3 former correctional officers convicted of killing Santa Clara County inmate sentenced 15 years to life

Officials said three former correctional officers convicted of killing a mentally ill inmate in the Santa Clara County Jail have been sentenced 15 years to life. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Officials said three former correctional officers convicted of killing a 31-year-old mentally ill inmate in the Santa Clara County Jail have been sentenced.
EXCLUSIVE: South Bay inmate describes night Michael Tyree died

Jereh Lubrin, Matthew Farris and Rafael Rodriguez were each sentenced to 15 years to life in prison, which is the maximum sentence.

RELATED: 3 Santa Clara County Jail guards found guilty of second-degree murder in inmate death

Back in June, a jury convicted the three former correctional officers of second-degree murder for the death of Michael Tyree.

During the nearly four-month long trial, the defendants had been free on bail.
