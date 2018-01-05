Officials said three former correctional officers convicted of killing a 31-year-old mentally ill inmate in the Santa Clara County Jail have been sentenced.Jereh Lubrin, Matthew Farris and Rafael Rodriguez were each sentenced to 15 years to life in prison, which is the maximum sentence.Back in June, a jury convicted the three former correctional officers of second-degree murder for the death of Michael Tyree.During the nearly four-month long trial, the defendants had been free on bail.