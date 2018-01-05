  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
FOOD & DRINK

After Cardiac Arrest, Culinary Community Raising Funds For Chef Eric Ehler

This week, friends of Chef Eric Ehler launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise funds for his recovery after suffering cardiac arrest on the job.

On December 31st, Ehler collapsed while finishing up at Mister Jiu's (28 Waverly Pl.), his current workplace. Last year, the chef, who has also worked at Gung Ho and Seoul Patch, left his role at Black Sands, where he worked since 2015.

A coworker performed CPR until paramedics arrived to resuscitate him and transport him to a hospital, where he's now in stable condition. Valerie Luu, a friend of the chef, has launched a GoFundMe campaign to assist with his medical costs and ongoing bills.

Via Facebook Messenger, Luu, who also works in the food industry, said there's been an outpouring of support for Ehler and his family that's included donated meals for his parents, who are with him at California Pacific Medical Center.

Chef Eric Ehler (left) at Black Sands. | Photo: Nuala Sawyer/Hoodline

"He's responsive - wiggling all fingers and toes," according to the fundraiser page. "We told him what happened and he's happy to be okay."

Friends are organizing a fundraising event at Mister Jiu's on Monday, January 15th and hope to release tickets early next week, said Luu. Those who are interested should keep an eye out for a GoFundMe update.


To join the "meal train" sending food to Ehler and his family, this Google spreadsheet has details. Over the next few weeks, "daily breakfast, lunch and dinner drop-offs (as well as coffee) would be appreciated."

As of this writing, 228 people have donated $20,831 toward the campaign's $37,000 goal.
