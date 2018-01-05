  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
REAL ESTATE

The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In the Tenderloin, Explored

Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in the Tenderloin look like these days--and what might you get for the price?


We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in the Tenderloin via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Francisco neighborhood. Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.

525 Hyde St.




Listed at $1,695 / month, this studio apartment, located at 525 Hyde St., is 15 percent less than the $1,995 / month median rent for a studio in the Tenderloin. In the unit, look for high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a large closet and great natural lighting. Pets are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

765 O'Farrell St., #46




This studio apartment, situated at 765 O'Farrell St., is listed for $1,900 / month for its 500 square feet of space. In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, granite counter tops, garden access and a walk-in closet. The building features an elevator, outdoor space and on-site laundry. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

530 Larkin St., #205



Here's a studio apartment at 530 Larkin St., which is going for $1,900 / month. In the second-floor unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring and ample storage space. Cats and dogs are not allowed. (See the full listing here.)

305 Hyde St., #504




Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 305 Hyde St., listed at $2,195 / month. In the unit, expect hardwood floors, great natural lighting and a dishwasher. (See the listing here.)

550 Larkin St.




Finally, listed at $2,295 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 550 Larkin St. (at Eddy Street). Building amenities include assigned parking, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the third-floor corner unit, look for hardwood flooring, amazing natural lighting, granite counter tops and a dishwasher. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not permitted. (Here's the listing.)
