The sounds and sights of a rainy season were underway in San Francisco Friday.In front of two catch basins at Pacific and Buchanan someone spray painted an arrow and the words, "Fix me, I'm Broken.""That's been here for quite a while," said a man who asked not to be named. He says he works at the building on the corner.He was sweeping up Christmas tree needles. He says he didn't spray paint the "Fix Me I'm Broken" message with an arrow pointing to the catch basin, but he's not happy about what he sees either."It needs to be cleaned so it works properly and drains properly simple as that," he said."It needs to be vacuumed out and they have big trucks that do that but evidently not in this corner and Pacific Heights," he continued.At our request, the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission stopped by to take a look."It doesn't appear to be broken at all," said San Francisco PUC Operations Manager Michael Patolo.Patolo says catch basins usually only need to be vacuumed every 5 to 6 years."Basically when you see the water inside people may think that it's not functioning correctly," said Patolo.A matter of perception that isn't always accurate. Patolo says the water has to build up to a certain level within the basin so it can spill out the pipe."The water that sits inside there basically prevents odor," said Patolo.As for the mud, debris and garbage on top of the catch basin, Patolo says the city could absolutely use more drain parents.People can adopt a drain and help keep it clean.Turns out both of drains at Pacific and Buchanan are available for adoption.If you see a catch basin that appears to be broken, Patolo suggests calling 311 to request an inspection rather than spray painting the sidewalk.