  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
WEATHER

'Fix Me, I'm Broken' spray painted in front of San Francisco storm drain

EMBED </>More Videos

In front of two catch basins at Pacific and Buchanan in San Francisco, someone spray painted an arrow and the words, "Fix me, I'm Broken." (KGO-TV )

by Melanie Woodrow
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The sounds and sights of a rainy season were underway in San Francisco Friday.

In front of two catch basins at Pacific and Buchanan someone spray painted an arrow and the words, "Fix me, I'm Broken."

"That's been here for quite a while," said a man who asked not to be named. He says he works at the building on the corner.

He was sweeping up Christmas tree needles. He says he didn't spray paint the "Fix Me I'm Broken" message with an arrow pointing to the catch basin, but he's not happy about what he sees either.

"It needs to be cleaned so it works properly and drains properly simple as that," he said.

"It needs to be vacuumed out and they have big trucks that do that but evidently not in this corner and Pacific Heights," he continued.

At our request, the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission stopped by to take a look.

"It doesn't appear to be broken at all," said San Francisco PUC Operations Manager Michael Patolo.

Patolo says catch basins usually only need to be vacuumed every 5 to 6 years.

"Basically when you see the water inside people may think that it's not functioning correctly," said Patolo.

A matter of perception that isn't always accurate. Patolo says the water has to build up to a certain level within the basin so it can spill out the pipe.

"The water that sits inside there basically prevents odor," said Patolo.

As for the mud, debris and garbage on top of the catch basin, Patolo says the city could absolutely use more drain parents.

People can adopt a drain and help keep it clean.

Turns out both of drains at Pacific and Buchanan are available for adoption.

If you see a catch basin that appears to be broken, Patolo suggests calling 311 to request an inspection rather than spray painting the sidewalk.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societygraffitistorm damagestormweatherrainvandalismSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
When and where is the National Cherry Blossom Festival?
Man dressed as Elsa pushes police truck out of snow
UC Berkeley study predicts dramatic sea level rise for the Bay Area
Homeless shelters prepare for influx as temperatures drop
Silicon Valley group leading recovery efforts for Puerto Rico
More weather
SOCIETY
San Francisco to kick off St. Patrick's Day with parade
Popular exhibit Bouquets to Art returns to SF
Ask Finney: Concert Ticket Resellers, Mortgage Lenders, Discontinue Charity Mail
Oakland elementary students not very impressed with time capsule
ICYMI: Here's a look at some of this week's most memorable moments
More Society
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video