  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
SOCIETY

SF marijuana dispensaries celebrate legalization, increased sales

EMBED </>More Videos

It's been five days since marijuana officially became legal in California and Saturday will be an exciting day for dispensaries in San Francisco. (KGO-TV)

by Lonni Rivera
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
It's been five days since marijuana officially became legal in California and Saturday will be an exciting day for dispensaries in San Francisco. The city has cleared the way for seven dispensaries to sell recreational pot once they have obtained both state and local permits.

RELATED: Banking options hazy after pot legalized in California

It's a monumental day for Harvest on Geary Dispensary in San Francisco.

"We just received an email about an hour and a half ago from the State of California authorizing us to sell adult-use cannabis here," said Harvest CEO Marty Higgins.

The sale of recreational marijuana became legal on Jan. 1, but San Francisco had to wait until now because the city didn't iron out its regulations in time.

Higgins expects business to triple. The store has more labels. In addition to "M" for medical use, items have "A" stickers for adult use.

RELATED: CHP worried about increase in crashes due to pot legalization

"We get to serve a much larger audience," said Higgins.

Grassroots on Post Street can begin selling recreational marijuana by late Friday.

Some dispensaries on Mission Street had temporary sign-ups.

"We've got the little sign to let people know we are just not there yet, but as soon as we're ready, we are going to let everybody know," said Retail Director Robbie Rainin.

Some dispensaries are waiting on word from state officials. Once they get the green light they're expecting a mad rush.

Some customers with medical marijuana cards support more access for adults. "What the state has done, which I do appreciate, is just kinda de-escalate all the fears about it," said medical marijuana user Brandon Williams.

"We have to pay higher taxes now, which is fine. I support paying taxes as well," said John Lilly, another marijuana user.

"It's a happy day at Harvest," said Higgins.

Harvest will open by 9 a.m. Saturday.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on marijuana legalization.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societylawscannabis watchmarijuanamedical marijuanapot clubcaliforniacalifornia legislationSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
San Francisco to kick off St. Patrick's Day with parade
Popular exhibit Bouquets to Art returns to SF
Ask Finney: Concert Ticket Resellers, Mortgage Lenders, Discontinue Charity Mail
Oakland elementary students not very impressed with time capsule
ICYMI: Here's a look at some of this week's most memorable moments
More Society
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video