Crash involving SFPD vehicles blocks traffic on Geary

Developing: Accident involving SFPD in San Francisco @ Geary Blvd. & Arguello Blvd. Happened around 8:30am. Ambulance on scene. pic.twitter.com/zab1S6U0bP — KGO Assignment Desk (@KGOdesk) January 6, 2018

Second PD involved accident @ 3rd Ave. & Geary Blvd. Witness tells ABC7News this squad car appeared headed to accident @ Geary & Arguello when it crashed. pic.twitter.com/egeatmmqyb — KGO Assignment Desk (@KGOdesk) January 6, 2018

SFPD Update : Two accidents appear connected. Exact cause under investigation. 3 officers transported to the hospital with minor injuries; 1 civilian also transported with non-life threatening injuries. Some traffic controls still in place in area. pic.twitter.com/MfXX9N4XeG — KGO Assignment Desk (@KGOdesk) January 6, 2018

A car accident involving two SFPD vehicles and another car blocked traffic in San Francisco.The crash happened on Geary between 3rd Avenue and Arguello.It happened at about 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Police say three officers and a civilian were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are not known.Right now there is no word on what caused the accident.The scene was cleared and the road reopened around 2:00 p.m.