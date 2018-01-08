A look at the 6 best dentists in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. --Finding a good dentist can be a challenge, especially if you're looking for someone skilled, conveniently located, and easy to get along with. So we've crunched the numbers to find the top dentists around Oakland, using BetterDoctor and Yelp data to produce a ranked list of the area's best options.
Melinda Chan, DDS - Rockridge Smiles
5277 College Ave., Rockridge
Photo: THOMAS L./Yelp
According to her BetterDoctor bio, Dr. Melinda Chan joined the staff of Rockridge Smiles in 2000. "Her overarching dental philosophy is to find ways of giving her patients the best dental care available, and to this end she continues to avidly pursue postgraduate study to further her knowledge of the best techniques and current scholarship in dentistry."
She graduated from dental school at the University of the Philippines. In 1993, she moved to the Bay Area and completed the International Dental Student Program and Advanced Education in General Dentistry Program, both at the University of the Pacific.
She has impressed, with a five-star rating out of 62 reviews on Yelp.
Bradford W., who reviewed the dentist on September 21st, said: "I don't write reviews like this often, but Melinda Chan is, for me, the Dentist of the Century! Literally -- I've been seeing her since the year 2000 and her practice is the best."
Yelper Lee R. added: "Dr. Chan is genius and a lifesaver! This morning, I needed her to help me and she came through with flying colors. I am so happy she is my dentist." And Josh H. said: "Fast friendly and professional. I drive all the way from Vallejo just to go here, totally worth it."
She's in-network with Delta Dental, and her office is open Monday-Thursday from 8am-5pm, and Friday from 8am-4pm. (It's closed on weekends.)
For more information, check out Melinda Chan, DDS - Rockridge Smiles's website here; to make an appointment, call (510) 654-2226.
---
Daniel Nam, DDS & Associates
2976 Summit St., Pill Hill
Volunteering at Blackriver, Jamaica | Photo: DANIEL NAM/Yelp
According to his BetterDoctor bio, Dr. Nam graduated from the University of the Pacific School of Dentistry in San Francisco. A Korean-American and second generation dentist, he also "tirelessly gives his time and resources to local free clinics and has worked in many large scale free clinics world-wide."
He has been highly rated, with a five-star rating out of 40 reviews on Yelp.
Mj K., who reviewed the dentist on September 27th, said: "Dr. Nam & his staff rate 99/100. Dr. Nam is simply first rate! Not enough positive adjectives in the dictionary to describe Dr. Nam."
Yelper Michelle R. added: "I chose Dr. Nam's office after moving to Oakland largely based on his Yelp ratings, and because he is an in-network provider under my insurance." (He's in-network with Aetna, Assurant, Cigna, Delta Dental, Dental Network of America, The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America, and United Concordia.)
Daniel Nam, DDS & Associates is open Monday from 9am-5pm, Tuesday from 7am-6pm, Wednesday from 9am-6pm, and Friday from 8am-2pm. (It's closed on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.)
For more information, check out Daniel Nam, DDS & Associates's website here; to make an appointment, call (510) 451-8315.
---
Cynthia L Cox, DDS
485 34th St., Pill Hill
Photo: ARBISUN B./Yelp
Dr. Cox has been well-reviewed, with a five-star rating out of 31 reviews on Yelp.
Ryan S., who reviewed the dentist on December 19th, said: "Cynthia Cox and her staff are by far the best in their profession that I've ever encountered."
Yelper Terrilynn C. added: "Imagine s dental practice staffed by experts who will teach you to love your teeth and gums! This is THE place to learn to do that. Everyone here is a professional."
And Victoria B. said: "I have nothing but good things to say about Cynthia Cox and her staff. Cynthia is very well informed about her field and how best to take care of your teeth and she's very cheerful and friendly."
She's in-network with BCBS, Cigna, Delta Dental, Metlife, The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America, and United Healthcare.
To make an appointment or for more information, call (510) 601-6500.
---
Albert Chuong Dao, DDS
330 Madison St., Produce & Waterfront
Photo: MICHAEL L./Yelp
Dr. Dao has gotten an enthusiastic response, with a five-star rating out of 29 reviews on Yelp.
Jenn N., who reviewed the dentist on October 22nd, said: "This is the best dentist I've been to. Great customer service. They are so honest, won't over charge. Wonderful work. I will definitely recommend this dentistry."
Yelper Betty K. added: "Dr. Dao was recommended to me by a colleague that knows I have a terrible fear of dentists." And Diana O. said: "Fast friendly service with tons of open availability to schedule an appointment. Sometimes I felt like I had to ask what was going on but this dude knows what he is doing."
He's in-network with Aetna, Ameritas, Assurant, BCBS, Cigna, Delta Dental, Dental Network of America, Dominion Group, First Dental Health, Humana, Liberty Dental Plan, Metlife, Principal Financial Services, The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America, United Concordia, and United Healthcare.
Albert Chuong Dao, DDS is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 9am-5pm. (It's closed on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.)
To make an appointment or for more information, call (510) 839-2828.
---
Carol A Wada, DDS
2976 Summit St., Oakland Ave/ Harrison St
Dr. Wada has been highly rated, with a five-star rating out of 19 reviews on Yelp thus far. Cristy J., who reviewed the dentist on March 13th, said: "I can't believe I haven't reviewed Dr. Wada. She's by far the most gentle dentist I've encountered in a long time."
Yelper Edmund B. added: "Carol is a great dentist. My family has been going to her for 20 years." And Rochelle S. said: "Absolutely the best!!! My first visit was an emergency situation. Two of my back teeth crack while on vacation and as soon a i returned and she squeezed me in her schedule."
She's in-network with Aetna, Ameritas, Assurant, BCBS, Cigna, Delta Dental, Metlife, Principal Financial Services, The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America, and United Healthcare.
Carol A Wada, DDS is open Thursday from 9am-1pm and Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9am-5pm. (It's closed on weekends.)
To make an appointment or for more information, call (510) 836-2747.
---
David M Fong, DDS
1730 Franklin St., Uptown
Photo: JEANETTE Y./Yelp
A general and cosmetic dentist located near BART in downtown Oakland, Dr. Fong has proven popular, with a five-star rating out of 19 reviews on Yelp.
Mitzi W., who reviewed the dentist on November 16th, said: "Have been coming to Dr Fong's office even before he was the dentist. Love the staff. Dr Fong keeps up with the latest technology."
And Steven L. said: "As a new patient of Dr. Fong's who had somewhat lapsed in my dental care, he was extremely helpful, identified all issues, assigned a treatment plans and was super clear on everything required."
David M Fong and DDS is open Tuesday-Friday from 8:30am-5:30pm. (It's closed on Saturday-Monday.)
For more information, check out David M Fong, DDS's website here; to make an appointment, call (510) 452-1156.