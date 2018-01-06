  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Jerry Van Dyke, comedian and actor, dies at 86

Jerry Van Dyke appears on 'The Dick Van Dyke Show' Dec. 1, 1964. (CBS via Getty Images)

Longtime comedian and actor Jerry Van Dyke has died. He was 86 years old.

The younger brother of famed actor Dick Van Dyke, Jerry made his own name in comedy, most notably as one of the stars of TV's "Coach."

"Coach" co-star Craig T. Nelson released a statement to Eyewitness News, saying he is incredibly sad to hear of his passing.

"He was such a brilliant comedian and we had a great time working together on "Coach." It is just devastating news. My thoughts and prayers are with Shirley and the family."
IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrityentertainmentactorcelebrity deathsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Modesto opera singer hoping to make a splash on 'American Idol'
SF Weekend: St. Patrick's Day, Presidio Picnic, Mayoral Candidate Forum, More
Disney parks prepare for Pixar celebration
Disneyland makes big change to 'Pirates' ride
SF filmmaker's first feature heading to theaters
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos