Owner of San Francisco Four Barrel coffee sued for sexual harassment

A cup of coffee is seen in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The owner and founder of popular San Francisco coffee roaster Four Barrel is being sued for sexual harassment by several former employees.

According to the Chronicle, Jeremy Tooker is accused of sexually assaulting multiple women... and in general creating a toxic workplace culture for female employees.

Tooker has not responded to the lawsuit.

Four Barrel provides coffee to numerous bakeries throughout the city.

In a tweet, Le Marais Bakery on Chestnut Street announced it will no longer be ordering from Four Barrel.

Josey Baker which operates The Mill on Divisadero released an open letter Saturday saying in part, "Josey Baker Bread condemns harassment of all kinds, and I am personally committed to ensuring it does not exist within my company, nor in our business relations."
