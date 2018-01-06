Starbucks may be coming to food court at Yosemite

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KGO) --Lattes and Half Dome have become a controversial topic.
Starbucks may soon be available in the food court at Yosemite Lodge.
Some Yosemite supporters don't like the idea of a massive company like Starbucks getting a foothold in the national park.
They worry it will lead to more national retailers.
Around 6,500 people have signed a change.org petition to try and stop the Starbucks.
They want a public comment period before the java is allowed to flow.
Click here to sign the petition.