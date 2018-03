Starbucks may be coming to food court at Yosemite

Lattes and Half Dome have become a controversial topic.Starbucks may soon be available in the food court at Yosemite Lodge.Some Yosemite supporters don't like the idea of a massive company like Starbucks getting a foothold in the national park.They worry it will lead to more national retailers.Around 6,500 people have signed a change.org petition to try and stop the Starbucks.They want a public comment period before the java is allowed to flow. Click here to sign the petition.