A pedestrian died after being hit by a car in Santa Cruz in the vicinity of state Highway 1 and River Street Friday night, police said Saturday.Around 10:28 p.m., officers responded to the intersection and found a man lying in the road. The man, later determined to be a 29-year-old from Santa Cruz, was taken to a trauma center, but died at the hospital, according to police.The preliminary investigation indicates that the pedestrian was in the crosswalk, walking against a red light, police said. The driver was traveling northbound on Highway 1 approaching the River Street intersection, according to police.The driver of the car, a 2011 silver Mercedes sedan, stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers, police said. The driver wasn't arrested or cited and the investigation is ongoing, according to police.Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at (831) 420-5820.