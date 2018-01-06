There was no shortage of lottery hype across the Bay Area Saturday.The Powerball Jackpot rose to $570 million. The Mega Millions jackpot was $40 million.A Daly City 7-Eleven store sold a Mega Millions ticket that won $1.8 million from Fridays drawing.Mia Agid buys lottery tickets from the Daly City store all the time. "I'm a little upset because I always buy my tickets here. Of course it's the one day, I didn't buy them here," she said.Agid wasn't too disappointed to try again."You never know, you could quit your job tomorrow cause you're a millionaire," said Agid.Customers lined up for a shot at the $570 million Poweball jackpot."There's people who come in and say, 'oh, I'm not gonna play unless it's over $300 million or something like that," said Norman Huang.Store clerks are keeping busy selling tickets at stores across the Bay Area from Castro Valley to Nob Hill. High dollar dueling jackpots keep customers coming back.Business slowed down Saturday night, a stark contrast to all the daytime action at the Daly City 7-Eleven.If no one wins the Powerball, the jackpot jumps to $725 million on Wednesday.A single ticket sold in New Hampshire matched all the numbers for Saturday night's drawing.