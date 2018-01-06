  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
SOCIETY

Winning $570M Powerball ticket sold in New Hampshire after lottery excitement sweeps Bay Area

EMBED </>More Videos

There was no shortage of lottery hype across the Bay Area Saturday. (KGO-TV)

by Lonni Rivera
DALY CITY, Calif. (KGO) --
There was no shortage of lottery hype across the Bay Area Saturday.

The Powerball Jackpot rose to $570 million. The Mega Millions jackpot was $40 million.

A Daly City 7-Eleven store sold a Mega Millions ticket that won $1.8 million from Fridays drawing.

RELATED: Powerball will be among 10 largest lottery jackpots in history

Mia Agid buys lottery tickets from the Daly City store all the time. "I'm a little upset because I always buy my tickets here. Of course it's the one day, I didn't buy them here," she said.

Agid wasn't too disappointed to try again.
"You never know, you could quit your job tomorrow cause you're a millionaire," said Agid.

RELATED: How does the Powerball jackpot grow?

Customers lined up for a shot at the $570 million Poweball jackpot.

"There's people who come in and say, 'oh, I'm not gonna play unless it's over $300 million or something like that," said Norman Huang.

Store clerks are keeping busy selling tickets at stores across the Bay Area from Castro Valley to Nob Hill. High dollar dueling jackpots keep customers coming back.
Business slowed down Saturday night, a stark contrast to all the daytime action at the Daly City 7-Eleven.

If no one wins the Powerball, the jackpot jumps to $725 million on Wednesday.

A single ticket sold in New Hampshire matched all the numbers for Saturday night's drawing.

Click here for more stories and videos on Powerball.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societylotterypowerballgamblingmega millionsDaly City
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Powerball climbs list of largest jackpots in history
SOCIETY
San Francisco to kick off St. Patrick's Day with parade
Popular exhibit Bouquets to Art returns to SF
Ask Finney: Concert Ticket Resellers, Mortgage Lenders, Discontinue Charity Mail
Oakland elementary students not very impressed with time capsule
ICYMI: Here's a look at some of this week's most memorable moments
More Society
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video