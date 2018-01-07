  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Two shot trying to intervene in auto theft in Fremont, police searching for suspects

The search is on in Fremont for four people believed to be involved in an auto burglary the led to two people being shot. (KGO)

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) --
The search is on in Fremont for four people believed to be involved in an auto burglary that led to two people being shot.

According to Fremont police Sgt. Rob Alexander, at 2:43 a.m. police received a report of an interrupted auto burglary in the area of Summit Drive and Mello Way.


The burglary resulted in a shooting in which two victims were injured. They are expected to survive their injuries, Alexander said.

The four suspects in the case fled the scene and remain at large.

The suspects are two men and two women, all in their 20's according to police.

The Bay City Times contributed to this report.
