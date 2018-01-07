  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
7 ON YOUR SIDE

3.3 million Takata airbags being recalled expanding largest automotive recall in U.S. history

EMBED </>More Videos

Japanese airbag maker Takata is recalling another 3.3 million faulty airbag inflators as it continues to expand the largest automotive recall in U.S. history. (KGO-TV )

Japanese airbag maker Takata is recalling another 3.3 million faulty airbag inflators as it continues to expand the largest automotive recall in U.S. history.

Defective Takata inflators can explode in a crash and shower drivers and passengers with hot shrapnel.

RELATED: Takata CEO issues public apology for defective airbags

At least 20 people have been killed worldwide, and more than 180 injured.

The problem led Takata to file for bankruptcy in June.

RELATED: 7 On Your Side: Easy way to keep track of your vehicle's recalls

Takata has identified at least 15 automakers that purchased the airbags including General Motors, Toyota, Honda, BMW, and Tesla.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has a list of affected vehicles on its website. Click here to view the list.

RELATED: 7 On Your Side urges consumers be proactive on Takata recall

7 On Your Side has been reporting on issues involving the airbags dating back to 2014.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
automotiveauto newscrashu.s. & worldrecallbusinessairbags
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Texas teen becomes 10th US death from Takata airbags
PHOTOS: Texas officials talk teen's airbag death
7 On Your Side urges consumers be proactive on Takata recall
Teenager Likely 8th US Death From Takata Airbag Explosion, NHTSA Says
Takata CEO Issues Public Apology for Defective Airbags
7 On Your Side: Takata stopped safety audits due to high cost
7 On Your Side: Easy way to keep track of your vehicle's recalls
Woman's Death May Be 7th From Recalled Takata Airbags
Motorists struggle to replace recalled Takata airbags
Takata Corp. Declares Nearly 34 Million Airbags Defective
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Ask Finney: Concert Ticket Resellers, Mortgage Lenders, Discontinue Charity Mail
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Earplay concert, Super Duper Burgers
Why you might want to consider travel insurance
Tragic pet incidents point to need to protect pets while traveling
Consumer Catch-up: iHeartMedia bankruptcy, Apple parental help
More 7 On Your Side
AUTOMOTIVE
Shared autonomous vehicle tested on public roads in San Ramon
Annual list of top new and used cars for 2018
Regulators expected to approve totally autonomous vehicles in California
DMV to give driverless cars the green light
Elon Musk's brother giving away his Tesla Model 3
More Automotive
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video