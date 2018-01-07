There's concern in the North Bay as the first significant winter storm of the season makes landfall.The system could bring heavy rains, mudslides and possible flash flooding to areas around Santa Rosa devastated by the October wildfires."I'm trying to get ahead of the storm by replacing my fence. I hope some of the burned shrubs on my hillside prevent the earth from sliding," said Fountaingrove homeowner Yun Tran.Tran was lucky, his Fountaingrove home was spared by fire.Mudslides are biggest concern.Most vegetation was wiped out in the firestorm. The city is improvising with miles of straw wattles for erosion control."We are in a wait and see mode, waiting to see what the storm will bring but we are prepared," said Paul Lowenthal from the Santa Rosa Fire Department.Lowenthal says most of the underground storm drains damaged in the wildfires have been repaired or replaced.The fire department is using social media to get the word out to neighbors about the possibility of heavy rains, mudslides and flash flooding.The fire department will use emergency notifications to alert neighbors if evacuations become necessary.