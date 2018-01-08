The morning got off to a bumpy start in the Santa Cruz Mountains. Slick roads are being blamed for several crashes.A small SUV overturned on southbound Highway 17 at Summit Road around 3:30 a.m. Both occupants were able to walk away."Hit the Summit curve, Summit exit curve and hydro-planed about 30 feet after and ended up rolled over, over a street pole," said the driver, Sergio Flores.Two other crashes also took place around the same time. One was a solo crash on Southbound 17 near Redwood Estates where the car was disabled in the fast lane. Neither passenger sustained any injuries in this incident. The other crash took place on southbound Soquel San Jose near Starview Terrace. The 18-year-old driver had minor injuries.Another crash at Summit Road around 5:45 a.m. caused a miles-long back up on Northbound 17 all the way to Scotts Valley. Residents there are happy to see the rain again, but not all at once."We're glad to see it. But we want it to come in smaller bunches. Maybe, you know, when it comes in this hard and this fast it causes problems," said Scotts Valley resident, Gerrod Murai.