  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Billionaire Tom Steyer to invest $30 million into midterm elections

EMBED </>More Videos

San Francisco billionaire Tom Steyer has put to rest any speculation that he is running for president. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Democratic donor and billionaire San Franciscan Tom Steyer is pledging $30 million to mobilize voters and is also putting to rest any speculation that he's running for president.

"I'm not running for office in 2018," he said. "That is not where I can make the biggest difference."

The 60-year-old says he will not be seeking office, but he is investing $30 million into the midterms. His goal is to remove President Trump from office, calling him a "clear and president danger".

RELATED: NextGen America's Tom Steyer launches multi-million dollar campaign to impeach Trump

He said his organization will deliver the book "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" to all members of Congress this week. The book portrays the 45th president as a leader who doesn't understand the weight of his office and whose competence is questioned by aides.

Steyer said he will also focus his financial clout on helping Democrats running for the House and Senate. He said Republicans won't cross a president who controls their base regardless of what he says or does.

"We now know that this partisan fight has becomes a fierce battle for the soul of America," Steyer said. "And we, the people, have to win this battle, and we don't just have to win, we have to run the table."

RELATED: Billionaire claims democratic establishment sweeping Trump offenses under the rug

Steyer last made headlines in October when he launched a $20 million campaign calling for President Trump's impeachment. In response the president referred to Steyer as "wacky" and "unhinged."

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California has called impeachment efforts a distraction and warned they could backfire against Democrats.

Michael Ahrens, a spokesman for the Republican National Committee, said, "Tom Steyer can light as much of his money on fire as he wants, but doesn't change that Democrats like Nancy Pelosi view him as a distraction. If Democrats' message for 2018 is a baseless impeachment threat that the majority of voters disagree with, they're going to lose."

Click here for more stories about President Trump.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsdemocratssenatecongressPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpSan FranciscoWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Billionaire claims Democratic establishment sweeping Trump offenses 'under the rug'
Rally in San Francisco calls for Pres. Trump's impeachment
NextGen America's Tom Steyer launches multi-million dollar campaign to impeach Trump
Former hedge fund manager becomes activist to support political causes
Bay Area billionaire spending personal fortune to fight climate change
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Jackie Speier talks national politics with ABC7 News
Donald Trump Jr.'s wife, Vanessa Trump, files for divorce
Trump Organization subpoenaed for Russia-related documents
Trump administration imposes sanctions on 19 Russians
More President Donald Trump
POLITICS
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
What Really Matters: A Protest in Pictures
Jackie Speier talks national politics with ABC7 News
Known Russian spy ship docks in Cuba
Nancy Pelosi fends off criticism that Democrats need new leadership
More Politics
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video