  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
FOOD & DRINK

Vegan sushi: Tuna made of tomatoes?

EMBED </>More Videos

A company called Ocean Hugger Foods has developed vegan sushi that it says tastes just like fish.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Vegan sushi -- anyone?

A company called Ocean Hugger Foods has developed vegan sushi that it says tastes just like fish.

For example there's tomato tuna called "Ahimi".

According to the company's website, "Ahimi is made from tomatoes, but the texture and flavor of the tomato are transformed through a special technique. Ahimi was designed to be a delicious alternative to ahi tuna with a savory, meaty taste. It's made from tomato, but its appearance and texture are indistinguishable from raw tuna."

The company is also working on salmon made of carrots and eel made from eggplant.

Ocean Hugger says its sushi is safe, sustainable and fresh.

"Overfishing is destroying our oceans, and if we want to keep tuna from going extinct, we have to reduce the number we catch. Ahimi is a sustainable, plant-based alternative to tuna," said the company.

Would you try it?

Click here for more information.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodveganfishingfoodiefishdistractionbuzzworthy
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
'Yuanbao Jiaozi' Brings Dumplings To Irving Street
Sonic to introduce pickle juice slushie this summer
Marina Eats: Two Healthy Options Coming To Chestnut Street
Red wine infused with cold brew coffee hitting store shelves
Video shows supermarket employee throwing meat on the ground
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video