  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
BUZZWORTHY

H&M apologizes for using black child with 'Coolest monkey in the jungle' slogan

EMBED </>More Videos

H&M apologizes for using black child with 'Coolest monkey in the jungle' slogan (KTRK)

H&M apologized Monday for using a black child to model a sweatshirt with the slogan "Coolest monkey in the jungle."

The company removed the ad from its website after hundreds of people on social media called it racist.
RELATED: Former Banana Republic employee told to change braids files lawsuit

The image of the child in the green hoodie appeared on the British version of the Swedish retailer's online store.

The Stockholm-based clothing giant issued an apology Monday morning saying, "This image has now been removed from all H&M channels and we apologize to anyone this may have offended."

Related Topics:
societybuzzworthyclothingsocial mediau.s. & worldconsumerbusinessretailshopping
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUZZWORTHY
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
Sonic to introduce pickle juice slushie this summer
3-D printed homes could end homelessness
ICYMI: Here's a look at some of this week's most memorable moments
Red wine infused with cold brew coffee hitting store shelves
More buzzworthy
SOCIETY
San Francisco to kick off St. Patrick's Day with parade
Popular exhibit Bouquets to Art returns to SF
Ask Finney: Concert Ticket Resellers, Mortgage Lenders, Discontinue Charity Mail
Oakland elementary students not very impressed with time capsule
ICYMI: Here's a look at some of this week's most memorable moments
More Society
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video