TEACHER ARRESTED

HIV-positive former high school coach pleads guilty to sexually abusing 42 boys

Authorities say Carlos Bell sexually abused 42 boys while working in Maryland schools. (KTRK)

WALDORF, Maryland --
An HIV-positive former Maryland school aide and track coach has plead guilty to sexually abusing dozens of boys.

Prosecutors say Carlos Deangelo Bell, 30, is accused of abusing 42 boys while working at two Charles County schools.

State attorney Anthony Covington said Bell now faces 27 separate counts, including sexual abuse of a minor, second-degree sex offense by force, third-degree sex offense, attempted transmission of HIV virus, second-degree assault, filming child pornography, solicitation of a minor, and displaying obscene matter.

Bell was arrested at his home last July following a six-month investigation. He was removed from his jobs as an instructional assistant at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School in Waldorf and an indoor track coach at nearby La Plata High School late last year when the probe began.

Investigators said some of the victims were tested for HIV last year, but police were not aware of any tests that came back positive.

The investigation started in December 2016 when detectives received a tip about "possible inappropriate behavior with a student while he was coaching track," the Charles County Sheriff's office said in a statement.

"A student's parent observed suspicious text messages on their child's phone that were sexual in nature," Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry said.

Investigators sent Bell's electronic devices from work and from home to the Maryland State Police crime lab, which recovered sexually explicit images involving the boys, Richardson said.

"Some of the evidence ... included graphic images of Bell sexually assaulting victims. Some of the crimes appeared to have been committed on school property, and others at his home in Waldorf," Berry said.

Bell told investigators he is HIV positive, and investigators found evidence corroborating the diagnosis, the sheriff's office said.

