LAWS

Proposal to ban plastic bottle caps in California

Environmental groups say the lids are a primary source of waste found on beaches.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. --
Some 11-billion plastic water bottles are used in California each year. Environmentalists say many of those lids end up in the bellies of wild animals that mistake the plastic for food.

The proposed legislation calls for requiring plastic bottle makers to create lids that are tethered to the container.

However, the beverage company industry is fiercely opposed.

They say the lid changes would be highly inconvenient and require them to update machinery.
