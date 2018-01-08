  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Fatal crash near Palo Alto causing major traffic delays

A car involved in a fatal accident is towed on Monday, January 8, 2018 near Palo Alto, Calif. (KGO-TV)

PALO ALTO, Calif. --
A fatal crash on Page Mill Road near Palo Alto is causing major traffic delays with both lanes open westbound and one lane open eastbound as of 12:33 p.m. Monday.

At 12:25 p.m., Palo Alto police confirmed that a vehicle had struck a tree on Page Mill Road between Coyote Hill and Deer Creek roads, just outside Palo Alto city limits.

According to CHP spokesman Officer Art Montiel, the driver was heading east in the left lane when he lost control and struck a tree in the median.

The solo driver was unrestrained when, for reasons still being investigated, he drifted off the road and struck a tree.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is not yet being released.

Palo Alto police stressed that everyone should drive with caution in the area as authorities investigate the crash and to expect delays while the scene is being assessed.

The crash is being investigated by the CHP.
