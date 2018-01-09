  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
FOOD & DRINK

'Wicked Grounds' in San Francisco's SoMa whips up donations to stay open

SAN FRANCISCO --
San Francisco's "first and only kink cafe," Wicked Grounds Cafe & Boutique, suspended operations over the weekend, according to a statement on its website.

To stay in business, Wicked Grounds is seeking $15,000 per month in donations, along with an immediate infusion of cash "to get us through the month," writes co-owner Rebeccalyn 'Mir' Bilodeau.

The cafe, which opened in 2009 as a hub for the city's alt-sex community, offered coffee drinks and healthy breakfast and lunch items, along with spaces for classes, fashion shows, BDSM demonstrations, and "munches," regular social gatherings.

With help from donations, Wicked Grounds expanded its offerings to include an online advice column, a series of kink articles and a Wicked Grounds podcast.

Bilodeau said the business needs about $20,000 before the end of the month to keep its doors open.

"If folks are willing to commit to this by the end of the week, and will continue that level of support on an ongoing basis, I assure you we will not close."

Donations are being accepted via Patreon, but Bilodeau didn't express much optimism. "Personally, I don't think anyone has the resources to fill the gap or you already would be, but this is what I've got."

While the cafe has closed, Wicked Grounds team will continue to hold its "play party" each Saturday from 8pm-1am at SF Citadel. In their statement, owners said they plan to keep "creating safe spaces and education for the local kink community."

Through tomorrow night, the cafe is holding a sale on books, merchandise, and non-consignment gear.

The cafe has long struggled financially; in October 2011, original owners Rose White and Ryan Galiottotold SF Weekly they were closing the space under Chapter 7 bankruptcy rules.

In February 2012, however, Wicked Grounds reopened with help from new investors Mir Bilodeau and Mo Stoycoff, owners of Spiky Jane Coffee.

Since then, the cafe has used Patreon and Indiegogo to solicit funds from customers and supporters to supplement its revenue.

Wicked Grounds (289 8th St. between Clementina and Folsom) is open with limited hours today and tomorrow 11am-10pm for its clearance sale.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodHoodlinerestaurantcafescoffeedonationsfundraiserSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
'Yuanbao Jiaozi' Brings Dumplings To Irving Street
Sonic to introduce pickle juice slushie this summer
Marina Eats: Two Healthy Options Coming To Chestnut Street
Red wine infused with cold brew coffee hitting store shelves
Video shows supermarket employee throwing meat on the ground
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos