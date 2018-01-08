  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7

San Francisco police officer arrested on sexual assault charges

Justin McCall is seen in this undated mugshot. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A San Francisco police officer was arrested on sexual assault charges Monday.

Thirty year old Justin McCall, a 4-year veteran of the San Francisco Police Department was arrested on charges of sexual assault of a victim prevented from resisting by an intoxicating substance, and for sexual assault of a victim who was unconscious or asleep.

The arrest followed an internal affairs probe that began in September 2017, when the department was notified of possible off duty criminal conduct.

McCall was suspended without pay.

San Francisco Police Chief William Scott has stated that department members will continue to hold each other accountable and will act swiftly to report any behavior that might bring dishonor to the police department and the City of San Francisco.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
SFPDsexual assaultsexual misconductarrestofficer arrestedpolice officerSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos