We all know Bay Area roads can get a little crazy in the rain. Watch the video in the player above for tips on how to stay safe.
FORECAST: Track the weather where you live
Click here to download the free ABC7 News App to track the storm where you live. Make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts. Click here for weather where you live.
Tips for how to drive safely on rainy days
ABC7 ORIGINALS
More abc7 originals
TRAFFIC
More Traffic
Top Stories
More News
Top Video
More Video