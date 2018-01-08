Ask Finney: Internet scams, stopping robocalls and pre-owned car warranties

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --7 On Your Side's Consumer expert Michael Finney answers your consumer questions.
Question 1:
Marisa asks: I am helping someone I know impacted by internet scams. Any advice?
Answer 1:
First, your friend can file a complaint with the Internet Crime Complaint Center. If your friend used a debit or credit card, please check her credit report to see if the bad guys have charged anything else or stole your friend's identity. You may also want to close the account used.
Question 2:
Ruby from Oakland asks: For at least a month, I have been getting calls two or three times a day from a caller whose ID shows up as "Unknown Caller." How can I stop them?
Answer 2:
You can't really do much. If you are not on the do-not-call list, sign up - but the bad guys ignore it anyways. If you are using an internet based phone, check out Nomorobo. It cuts down on calls and it's a great deal. There are also similar services for your mobile device, but nothing is foolproof.
Question 3:
Lillian from El Cerrito asks: We bought a pre-owned car. The warranty is only 90 days. Problems started on the fourth month. Do we have any recourse?
Answer 3:
Probably not. I would call and complain to the dealership and see if that works. Also, check to see if there is an active recall or technical service bulletin about the problem. If there is, the car manufacturer may pay. Used cars are cheaper but you just run into the downside.