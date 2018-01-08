  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Steady rain wreaks havoc on Bay Area roads

Steady rain on Monday created all kinds of problems for South Bay drivers. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Steady rain on Monday created all kinds of problems for South Bay drivers.

The CHP reported approximately 26 accidents on Highway 17 alone.

A driver in Palo Alto was killed when their car crashed into a tree on Page Mill Road.

The CHP said the driver lost control and was not wearing a seat belt.

The CHP and other law enforcement agencies are reminding everyone about taking extra precautions when driving in the rain.


First, slow down and leave more room between you and the car in front of you.

Also, make sure your car had good tires and windshield wipers.

And if your windshield wipers are on, your headlights must also be on - it's the law.

The storm ranked a "3" on the exclusive ABC7 Storm Impact Scale.

