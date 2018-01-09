MILPITAS, Calif. (KGO) --The CHP confirms a wrong way driver has died after causing a multi-vehicle crash on southbound I-880 in Milpitas. Initially, 3 lanes were blocked to traffic to treat the victims and clear the vehicles. Two lanes were opened around 6:45 a.m.. One lane remains closed for the investigation.
A driver was heading north in southbound lanes on I-880 just before 5 a.m. His van crashed into a car near the 237 interchange in Milpitas. In the end, 5 vehicles were involved.
The wrong-way driver had major injuries and was taken to the hospital where he died. One other driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The three other drivers remained on the scene.
The CHP says they're looking into why the driver was heading the wrong way and if drugs or alcohol were involved.
No word on when that final lane will re-open.
