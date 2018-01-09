  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Fremont man eludes police after car chase, crash into tree in Pleasanton

A Fremont man is wanted for felony evasion after he allegedly led police on a car chase before crashing into a tree and getting away early this morning in Pleasanton, police said.

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) --
A Fremont man is wanted for felony evasion after he allegedly led police on a car chase before crashing into a tree and getting away early this morning in Pleasanton, police said.

At 3:20 a.m., officers on patrol saw a blue 2005 Hyundai Elantra traveling through the First Street neighborhood with an equipment violation.

Officers stopped the Hyundai at First and Abbie streets and the driver, identified as 31-year-old Marquice McClinton, allegedly got out the car and approached an officer.

Police said McClinton allegedly hid his hands in his clothing and refused to show his hands. An officer drew his gun and McClinton allegedly went back to his car and sped away.

Police said they started chasing McClinton until his car crashed into an 80-foot-long tree, which had fallen across Pleasanton Sunol Road about a half-mile south of Castlewood Drive.

McClinton allegedly got out of the car and ran into the bushes. Officers searched the area with a K-9 but failed to find McClinton.

Police said McClinton was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about where McClinton might be is asked to call Pleasanton police at (925) 931-5100 and refer to case No. 18-00991.
