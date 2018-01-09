  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
BIKES

'Ford GoBike' adding 250 docking e-bikes in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO --
Days after Scoot announced a new e-bike fleet, the local operator of Ford GoBikes is sharing plans to launch a pedal assisted e-bike pilot program.

In April, Motivate will deploy 250 e-bikes produced by Fremont-based company GenZe at docking stations around the city.

The bikes, which have a top speed of 18 miles per hour, feature a 345 watt-hour lithium-ion battery as well as a display that shows riders their current speed and battery charge level.

Via email, a Motivate spokesperson said the bikes must be returned to docks at the end of a trip just like any other Ford GoBike bicycle. "They will be interoperable with the current system, and customers will be able to locate the e-bikes through the app," she said.


Currently there are 262 stations in San Francisco, San Jose, Berkeley, Oakland and Emeryville.

Ford GoBikes at City Hall. | Photo: Ford GoBike

"We believe e-bikes will be a game-changer for the San Francisco bikeshare experience, vastly improving accessibility and rideability," said Jay Walder, CEO of Motivate in a statement. "All kinds of riders, no matter their fitness or riding level, will be able to zoom up hills and zip around the city."


Alix Bockleman, deputy executive director for policy at the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC), said e-bikes will give Bay Area residents and visitors one more option when traveling around San Francisco. She also expects it to reduce congestion as well as household transportation costs.

Bockleman's agency manages the Clipper card system, which can also be used to unlock Ford GoBikes.

Low-income Bike Share for All members who use the service at the discounted rate of $5 for their initial year will be able to use e-bikes at no extra cost during the pilot for rides lasting up to 60 minutes.

For a limited time, Ford GoBike members and riders purchasing a day pass or single-trip ride will also be able to use an e-bike at no extra cost.


"Electric-assist bicycles make biking possible for thousands of San Franciscans, including families, seniors and people of all ages who need to navigate our famous hills," San Francisco Bicycle Coalition Executive Director Brian Wiedenmeier said via email, adding that it's important affordable, healthy transportation options are accessible to as many people as possible.

The e-bike pilot will run for a year to gather feedback from the community and city partners, said Motivate.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficHoodlinebikesbicyclecommutingtourismbusinessBerkeleyOaklandSan Francisco
BIKES
Days numbered for motocross track at Santa Clara Co. Fairgrounds
San Leandro police give out bikes to disadvantaged youth
SFPD officer injured in hit-and-run to be moved to rehab facility
Lack of docking stations causing issues for Alameda bike program
More bikes
TRAFFIC
DMV cracking down on handicapped placard cheaters
SFMTA To Start Early Weekend Closures For Twin Peaks Tunnel
Pedestrian suicide causes brief closure of Golden Gate Bridge
Transbay Transit Center Contractor Vows To Complete Work By Mid-June
Report: Proposed state bill would allow SF to charge cars to enter downtown
More Traffic
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos