  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
FOOD & DRINK

Indian eatery 'Lotus SF' opens in the Mission

SAN FRANCISCO --
Lotus SF, a new restaurant that serves "clean, green Indian cuisine," is now open at 2434 Mission Street.

The eatery offers traditional and sustainable North Indian dishes made with organic ingredients, such as free-range poultry, wild-caught seafood and non-GMO grains and vegetables.

Surinder Sroa, who also owns Lotus Cuisine of India in San Rafael, said the menu specializes in familiar plates made from locally sourced ingredients--with the exception of spices, which are flown in direct from Punjab.

Devotees of subcontinental cuisine will find pakoras, three flavors of naan, curries, tandoori specialties and biriyani entrees, along with gulab jamun or kheer to round out their meals.

Although Lotus SF covers all the bases, if customers don't see what they're looking for, "ask and we can make it for you," suggests the menu.


Sroa said he selected the area "for its vibrant, diverse multicultural community" and is hiring staff who live in the neighborhood as a "sign of good faith for Mission residents."

For a limited time, the restaurant is offering first-time customers a special gift; a lightweight steel lunchbox, also called a tiffin.

"Tiffins are part of life in India where family members are sent off with homemade food, packed in tiffins, as a sign of loving care," said Sroa, adding that he hopes to eventually see his gifts used as lunch boxes in the Mission and around the city.


Open Tuesday to Sunday, Lotus SF is located at 2434 Mission St. (between 20th and 21st). The restaurant serves lunch from 10:30am to 2:30pm and offers dinner service from 5-10pm.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodHoodlinerestaurantrestaurantsSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
'Yuanbao Jiaozi' Brings Dumplings To Irving Street
Sonic to introduce pickle juice slushie this summer
Marina Eats: Two Healthy Options Coming To Chestnut Street
Red wine infused with cold brew coffee hitting store shelves
Video shows supermarket employee throwing meat on the ground
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos