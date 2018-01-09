  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Wet weather makes it tough for Bay Area drivers

The wet weather caused a few problems across the Bay Area, this morning. The CHP and Caltrans were responding to a couple of calls of landslides into the roadways in the Santa Cruz Mountains. (KGO-TV)

SANTA CRUZ MOUNTAINS, Calif. (KGO) --
The wet weather caused a few problems across the Bay Area, this morning. The CHP and Caltrans were responding to a couple of calls of landslides into the roadways in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

Weather conditions were also rough when a wrong way driver on Southbound 880, near the 237 interchange, created a chaotic and horrific crash scene just before 5am. "I don't know where he got on the freeway travelling the wrong direction, but it wasn't very far from here where we got the call," said CHP Officer, Janean Reynolds.

In the end, 5 vehicles were involved. The wrong way driver was killed and another person taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The morning commute through Milpitas was a mess.

In Palo Alto, the power was out in one neighborhood near the intersection of Oregon Expressway and Bryant Street. Gordon Reade says his power went out at about 11:30 last night during a heavy downpour.

He woke up early to make cookies for the students in his astronomy class. "The oven doesn't work unless I have electricity, so if I don't get it soon. I don't get the cookies baked and the students will be disappointed," said Palo Alto resident, Gordon Reade.
