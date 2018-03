An elderly, hard of hearing dog lost in the snow for days finally found her way home.Her name is Red and she was gone for almost 10 days.Red is 13 years old. So, her hearing is starting to go and that got her human family very worried. They feared Red wouldn't be found since she couldn't hear the search party calling her name.But, somehow Red was able to track her way home.Her family in the U.K. posted a message on Facebook saying, "No words to describe how happy we are to see Red alive!!! Absolutely incredible dog."