POLITICS

Move over #MeToo, this year's Women's Marches have their sights set on Congress

The #MeToo movement may be dominating the Hollywood awards season, but the fight against sexual harassment is not expected to take center stage during the Women's Marches that will take place later this month. (KGO-TV)

by Juan Carlos Guerrero
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The #MeToo movement may be dominating the Hollywood awards season, but the fight against sexual harassment is not expected to take center stage during the Women's Marches that will take place later this month.

Instead, phrases like #HearOurVote and #PowerToThePolls will dominate the demonstrations.

That's because organizers have their eyes set on the congressional midterm elections.

"This year, our theme is around voter registration," said Ivonne Quiroz, the co-chair of this year's Women's March Oakland. "We want to make sure we are getting people motivated and engaged."

Marches will be held in numerous Bay Area cities, including San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, Walnut Creek and Napa.

Last year, about 200,000 people combined took part in the Bay Area marches the day after President Donald Trump's inauguration. Organizers hoped it would create a movement and spur more women to pursue a political career.

A year later, multiple events are planned once again, and this year the focus is taking control of Congress away from the Republicans.

"A lot of people, particularly people of color only vote once every four years, and only vote for the president." said Quiroz. "2018 is a midterm election, so a small group of people will essentially direct where the next two years will go, so we want to make sure more people of color go to the polls."

Here is a list of events planned for Saturday, January 20, 2018.

(Organizers want people register for the marches to get a better idea on the number of people participating)

Women's March San Jose

11:00 AM - 2:30 PM

Start at San Jose City Hall

March to Arena Green East (next to SAP Center)

Women's March San Francisco

12:00 PM Rally at Civic Center

2:00 PM March to Embarcadero Center

Women's March Oakland

10:00 AM Rally & March

Start at Lake Merritt Amphitheater

March to Frank Ogawa Plaza (Call to Action Alley)

Women's March Contra Costa
10:30 AM - 1:00 PM

Rally & March around Civic Park in Walnut Creek

Women's March Napa Valley

10:30 AM Start at Napa City Hall

11:00 AM Rally at Napa Valley Expo

Santa Cruz Women's March

12:00 PM - 5:30 PM

March begins at Town Clock (Pacific Ave & Water St.)

Activist Fair at Louden Nelson Center

