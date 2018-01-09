The #MeToo movement may be dominating the Hollywood awards season, but the fight against sexual harassment is not expected to take center stage during the Women's Marches that will take place later this month.Instead, phrases like #HearOurVote and #PowerToThePolls will dominate the demonstrations.That's because organizers have their eyes set on the congressional midterm elections."This year, our theme is around voter registration," said Ivonne Quiroz, the co-chair of this year's Women's March Oakland. "We want to make sure we are getting people motivated and engaged."Marches will be held in numerous Bay Area cities, including San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, Walnut Creek and Napa.Last year, about 200,000 people combined took part in the Bay Area marches the day after President Donald Trump's inauguration. Organizers hoped it would create a movement and spur more women to pursue a political career.A year later, multiple events are planned once again, and this year the focus is taking control of Congress away from the Republicans."A lot of people, particularly people of color only vote once every four years, and only vote for the president." said Quiroz. "2018 is a midterm election, so a small group of people will essentially direct where the next two years will go, so we want to make sure more people of color go to the polls."Here is a list of events planned for Saturday, January 20, 2018.(Organizers want people register for the marches to get a better idea on the number of people participating)11:00 AM - 2:30 PMStart at San Jose City HallMarch to Arena Green East (next to SAP Center)12:00 PM Rally at Civic Center2:00 PM March to Embarcadero Center10:00 AM Rally & MarchStart at Lake Merritt AmphitheaterMarch to Frank Ogawa Plaza (Call to Action Alley)10:30 AM - 1:00 PMRally & March around Civic Park in Walnut Creek10:30 AM Start at Napa City Hall11:00 AM Rally at Napa Valley Expo12:00 PM - 5:30 PMMarch begins at Town Clock (Pacific Ave & Water St.)Activist Fair at Louden Nelson Center