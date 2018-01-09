SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The #MeToo movement may be dominating the Hollywood awards season, but the fight against sexual harassment is not expected to take center stage during the Women's Marches that will take place later this month.
Instead, phrases like #HearOurVote and #PowerToThePolls will dominate the demonstrations.
That's because organizers have their eyes set on the congressional midterm elections.
RELATED: Women's March was life-changing experience for some
"This year, our theme is around voter registration," said Ivonne Quiroz, the co-chair of this year's Women's March Oakland. "We want to make sure we are getting people motivated and engaged."
Marches will be held in numerous Bay Area cities, including San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, Walnut Creek and Napa.
Last year, about 200,000 people combined took part in the Bay Area marches the day after President Donald Trump's inauguration. Organizers hoped it would create a movement and spur more women to pursue a political career.
VIDEO: Women's March in Oakland draws nearly 60,000
A year later, multiple events are planned once again, and this year the focus is taking control of Congress away from the Republicans.
"A lot of people, particularly people of color only vote once every four years, and only vote for the president." said Quiroz. "2018 is a midterm election, so a small group of people will essentially direct where the next two years will go, so we want to make sure more people of color go to the polls."
Here is a list of events planned for Saturday, January 20, 2018.
(Organizers want people register for the marches to get a better idea on the number of people participating)
Women's March San Jose
11:00 AM - 2:30 PM
Start at San Jose City Hall
March to Arena Green East (next to SAP Center)
Women's March San Francisco
12:00 PM Rally at Civic Center
2:00 PM March to Embarcadero Center
Women's March Oakland
10:00 AM Rally & March
Start at Lake Merritt Amphitheater
March to Frank Ogawa Plaza (Call to Action Alley)
Women's March Contra Costa
10:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Rally & March around Civic Park in Walnut Creek
Women's March Napa Valley
10:30 AM Start at Napa City Hall
11:00 AM Rally at Napa Valley Expo
Santa Cruz Women's March
12:00 PM - 5:30 PM
March begins at Town Clock (Pacific Ave & Water St.)
Activist Fair at Louden Nelson Center
PHOTOS: 2017 Women's Marches around the country and the world