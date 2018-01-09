VIDEO: Harlem Globetrotters challenge ABC7 to trick shot contest

  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Harlem Globetrotters challenge ABC7 to trick shot contest

The Original Harlem Globetrotters challenged Larry Beil and Casey Pratt to a trick shot contest.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The Harlem Globetrotters, who have entertained several generations of basketball fans, stopped by ABC7 to show off some fancy dribbling and impossible trick shots.

RELATED: Harlem Globetrotters teach Steph Curry to spin basketball

After Larry Beil and Casey Pratt taped a video in the sports department back on World Trick Shot Day, the Globetrotters saw it and challenged them to a trick shot contest.

They came through.

Watch the video in the player above to see how it all went down.

You can see the Harlem Globetrotters on January 13th and 20th at Oracle Arena and at SAP Center January 14, 19 and 21st. Click here for more information.

Click here for more stories and videos about the Harlem Globetrotters!

The Harlem Globetrotters stopped by ABC7 to show off some tricks.

Related Topics:
sportsbasketballHarlem Globetrottersbuzzworthydistractionfacebook livefacebookSan Francisco
