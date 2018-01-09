VIDEO: Harlem Globetrotters challenge ABC7 to trick shot contest

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The Harlem Globetrotters, who have entertained several generations of basketball fans, stopped by ABC7 to show off some fancy dribbling and impossible trick shots.
After Larry Beil and Casey Pratt taped a video in the sports department back on World Trick Shot Day, the Globetrotters saw it and challenged them to a trick shot contest.
They came through.
Watch the video in the player above to see how it all went down.
You can see the Harlem Globetrotters on January 13th and 20th at Oracle Arena and at SAP Center January 14, 19 and 21st. Click here for more information.
We had a ball with the Harlem Globetrotters in an epic shootout with @Globies https://t.co/pljga12Biy pic.twitter.com/VC9HMIxOA6— Larry Beil (@LarryBeilABC7) January 10, 2018
We taped a little video in the sports department back on #WorldTrickShotDay. The @Globies saw it and challenged @LarryBeilABC7 and I to a contest. Tonight they came through! pic.twitter.com/u7B0Wufdrk— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) January 10, 2018