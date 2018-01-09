  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
BEFORE AND AFTER: Highway 101 in SoCal flooded with runoff water from Montecito Creek

This before and after photo shows a section of Highway 101 washed out following a winter storm in Southern California. (Photo by SBCFireInfo/Twitter)

MONTECITO, Calif. (KGO) --
Southern California's first major winter storm triggered flooding and mudflows that forced the closure of Highway 101 Freeway in the Thomas Fire burn area.

Fire officials in Montecito tweeted two photos of Highway 101 flooded out.

Here's a look at before and after photos of Hwy 101 at the Olive Mill Road overpass with runoff water from Montecito Creek.

Use the slider in the middle of the image and move it left or right to see the difference.

