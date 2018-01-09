BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --U.C. Berkeley put out a call for photos of the stunning eclipse last August but the school says it needs help looking at all the pictures received.
Photographers sent in more than 50,000 photos and the school says looking at all of them is a time-consuming job.
Initially it is asking volunteers to determine what part of the eclipse was captured.
Click here to find out how you can help.
