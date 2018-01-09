  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
SOLAR ECLIPSE

UC Berkeley asks for help looking at photos from August eclipse

In this NASA handout, the Sun is seen as it rises behind Jack Mountain head of the solar eclipse, August 21, 2017, Ross Lake, Northern Cascades National Park, Washington. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via Getty Images)

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --
U.C. Berkeley put out a call for photos of the stunning eclipse last August but the school says it needs help looking at all the pictures received.

Photographers sent in more than 50,000 photos and the school says looking at all of them is a time-consuming job.

Initially it is asking volunteers to determine what part of the eclipse was captured.

