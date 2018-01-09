  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
FOOD & DRINK

Plant-Based 'Wholesome Bakery' Opens On Divisadero

After several months of planning, preparation and paperwork, Wholesome Bakery is now open at 299 Divisadero St. (and Page).

"This has been a long, hard road dealing with the city, permits, contractors and more while trying to continue to run a busy company," said owner Mandy Harper via email.

"I'm really excited that we are finally moved in and mostly settled," she added, noting that she'd hoped to open last October.

Photo: Teresa Hammerl/Hoodline

As we reported in August, Harper is committed to crafting tasty baked goods that are vegan, gluten-free, and low-glycemic. Like her recipes, Harper also created the space's layout and aesthetic.

"My good friend Alexandra Petroff hand-painted all the signage," she noted, while Statuswood, a Hayward-based husband and wife team, helped with carpentry work.


Photo: Mandy Harper

New items such as sweet and savory bread pudding, macarons and bread will soon be available for purchase. "Brunch will begin in February," Harper said.

Wholesome Bakery has sold its goods at many popular San Francisco retailers since 2009, including Bi-Rite Market in the Mission, Haight Street Market in Upper Haight, and La Beau Market in Nob Hill.

Most recently, Harper also sold out of Alite Outpost in the Mission. Her first brick-and-mortar location now has enough room for about 20 customers to sit down, with additional standing tables available as well.

"I couldn't be more proud and excited of what is to come," Harper said.

Photo: Teresa Hammerl/Hoodline

Wholesome Bakery is open from 7am to 7pm on weekdays and from 8am to 8pm on weekends.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
'Yuanbao Jiaozi' Brings Dumplings To Irving Street
Sonic to introduce pickle juice slushie this summer
Marina Eats: Two Healthy Options Coming To Chestnut Street
Red wine infused with cold brew coffee hitting store shelves
Video shows supermarket employee throwing meat on the ground
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos