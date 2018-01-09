  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Citing High Rent, 'Frjtz' To Close & Relocate

Citing high rent, Frijtz, a fast-casual eatery on Valencia Street has announced its closure.

The restaurant, known for its fries and burgers, announced in a short message that the business will close at the end of the month.

"It has been an incredible journey at this location," said owner Santiago Rodriguez in a press release.

Rodriguez said the restaurant will continue to operate until January 28th and will focus on the delivery aspect of its business in the interim. "Deliveries have become a steady growing part of our business," he said.

Photo: Frjtz/Yelp

As for why the Belgian-inspired friterie is closing its doors after setting up shop on bustling Valencia Street in 2005, Rodriguez was direct: "High rent. Not sustainable," he told Hoodline via email.

Frjtz previously had a Hayes Valley location, which closed in 2012.

Rodriguez said he's negotiating a move to a smaller venue in the Mission that might be a better fit, but the new spot "will require a complete build-out, so stay tuned," he said.

In the meantime, the restaurant is still accepting reservations for January through Yelp and via landline at 415-863-8272.
