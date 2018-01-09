  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
FLU

California health officials warn that flu is about to get worse

EMBED </>More Videos

California health officials are urging people to get flu shots straight away. They released the latest numbers and a warning that the viral infection is about to get worse. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
California health officials are urging people to get flu shots straight away. They released the latest numbers and a warning that the viral infection is about to get worse.

The State Public Health Department says 27 Californians have died from the flu so far this season and there are signs that things are worsening.

VIDEO: Tips for preventing the flu

Flu-related visits to the doctor's office and hospitalizations have surpassed some of the most severe flu seasons on record, they say.

Of the 27 flu deaths in people under 65, four were in Santa Clara County.

Top state health officials held a conference call on Tuesday with reporters to raise awareness.

RELATED: Do not call 911 for the flu

"Influenza virus is mainly spread by tiny droplets that form when people cough, sneeze or talk. These droplets enter the mouths or noses of people who are nearby," state epidemiologist Dr. Gilberto Chavez said.

Although flu peaks between December and February, the virus can continue as late as May, which means it's not too late to get a shot.

Vaccine effectiveness varies from year to year. Experts say this year's may only be up to 30 percent effective, but some protection is better than nothing.

And if you do come down with the flu, the CDC tweeted that taking anti-viral drugs can mean the difference between a milder illness and a serious illness that could result in a hospital stay.

COLD VS FLU: How to tell the difference

Click here for more stories about the flu.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthfluflu preventionvaccinescdcflu seasonCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
COLD VS FLU: How to tell the difference
Do not call 911 for the flu
VIDEO: Tips for preventing the flu
FLU
Flu activity decreasing in California, nationwide
Teen first diagnosed with flu finds out it's cancer
Health officials say flu shot remains best defense
3-year-old girl dies days after being hospitalized with flu-like symptoms
Mom dies from flu complications after refusing Tamiflu due to cost
More flu
HEALTH & FITNESS
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Alameda Health teaching public how to stop bleeding
CA medical cannabis provides legal immunity in AZ court case
State now investigating SF fertility clinic; new lawsuit filed
7-year-old with brain tumor gets wish to be Sunnyvale cop
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video