The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors honored thousands of first responders from hundreds of agencies in California, other states and even other countries who helped fight the North Bay Fires.An anonymous donor who watched first responders save his home put up the money - thousands of dollars - to make the gesture.In the first response community, an honor like this is like a campaign ribbon in the military, only more rare, we're told.Typically, most of those in attendance did not want to be interviewed. Humility comes with the culture.